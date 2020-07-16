WILLIAMSPORT — AIDS Resource is welcoming back clients and community members with new health procedures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Both the Williamsport and State College offices are open to the public by appointment only for case management, the PrEP clinic and HIV/STI testing.
Everyone must wear a mask while in any AIDS Resource office to protect staff and other clients. If someone does not have a mask, they will be given a disposable one. If someone refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave the premises.
Anybody seeking the organization’s services must make an appointment; there will be no walk-ins at this time. The client will be asked a series of COVID-19 health screening questions on the phone when they schedule their appointment, as well as when they arrive for the appointment. Upon arrival, all clients must have their temperature taken. If they answer “yes” to any of the screening questions or have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be asked to reschedule their appointment.
Social activities, food pantries and support groups for case management clients are on hold until further notice.
There will not be any walk-in testing or testing events held outside of the AIDS Resource offices. As a safety precaution, the staff members doing the testing will wear a face shield during the appointment.
To schedule an appointment at the Williamsport office, please call 570-322-8448 and for State College, please call 814-272-0818.
— THE DAILY ITEM