SHAMOKIN — An Alabama man wanted since February on felony theft by deception charges was caught in Northumberland County and sent to jail.
Frank Tobia, 39, of Monroeville, Alabama, was captured in Northumberland County on Sunday and sent to Northumberland County Prison after Jim Thorpe police said he stole $3,150 from the Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church.
Police said Tobia took the first payment for a $9,450 roof job and never returned.
Police said they spoke to Tobia in February and he admitted taking the money, but had to leave to go to Alabama for a family situation. He said he was going to pay the money back.
Tobia was stopped in Northumberland County on Sunday and troopers discovered the outstanding warrant.
Tobia was arraigned Monday before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.