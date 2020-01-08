LEWISBURG — Albright Care Services joined Asbury Communities as an affiliate of the Maryland-based not-for-profit.
This is not an acquisition and Albright remains the owner and operator of its holdings including RiverWoods in Lewisburg and Warrior Run Manor in Watsontown, Melissa DiMercurio, a contracted communications professional, said on behalf of Asbury.
Asbury announced the affiliation Monday in a joint statement with Albright. Asbury now supports eight continuing care retirement communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee including the remainder of Albright’s communities in Williamsport, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.
With the addition of Albright’s pharmacy services line, LIFE centers and a third HUD property, Asbury will serve more than 4,500 seniors and employ approximately 3,000 associates, according to the joint statement.
Asbury and Albright are not-for-profit, faith-based organizations.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO