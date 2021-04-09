LEWISBURG — Aldi Inc. applied for zoning variances in Kelly Township for the construction of a grocery store at 115 Zeigler Road, next to First National Bank just off Route 15.
The township Zoning Hearing Board will host a public hearing on the requests at 6 p.m. April 13 at the township municipal building at 551 Zeigler Road. Aldi seeks variances to ordinances regulating setbacks for side yard building and parking, along with ordinances on fencing and walls, impervious coverage and loading areas.
The proposed parcel to be developed is in the Commercial Highway Manufacturing District. Site development plans have not yet been submitted to Central Keystone Council of Governments.