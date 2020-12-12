HARRISBURG — ALDI food stores in Shamokin Dam and Shamokin will join be part of state-wide United States Department of Agriculture’s pilot program allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The Department of Human Services announced that ALDI has joined the program which will allow SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online in partnership with Instacart.
ALDI is the fifth retailer in Pennsylvania to be approved for the pilot, which lets SNAP recipients purchase groceries online using SNAP funds through participating retailers approved by the USDA, helping lessen the need for trips out of the home amidst the public health crisis, the release said.
“Pennsylvania joined the online SNAP purchasing pilot to increase the number of ways SNAP recipients across Pennsylvania could safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples and help mitigate the need to leave their home and be in public during the public health crisis,” Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said. “Many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions, and the addition of ALDI to this pilot gives them another option to access quality, healthy foods while keeping themselves safe from COVID-19.”
— Francis Scarcella