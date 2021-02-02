The facilities department at Bucknell University employs 224 people, Associate Vice President Jeff Loss said, and roughly every one had a hand in clearing snow from roadways and parking lots, sidewalks and building entryways as the campus reopened Monday for its spring semester.
Jeff Rishel, grounds crew leader, measured 18 inches of snow on campus. He said crews began moving snow about 4 a.m. Monday and continued until 6:30 p.m. They returned about 3 a.m. Tuesday and were expected to continue until 3:30 p.m. or later.
In-person classes resumed Monday morning for nearly 3,500 students. They moved back onto campus beginning Friday, filling up parking lots and bringing a bustle back to campus that had been dormant since students moved out Nov. 21 near the fall semester’s close.
“This will drag on for us for days. We’ll probably be into Friday yet clearing and moving snow. With students moving back we have all these vehicles on campus and no place to move the snow,” Rishel said.
Beau Detchemendy, a senior from Pasadena, Calif., wasn’t moved much by the snow. Though he grew up on the West Coast, he said he’s gone skiing his whole life.
“I kind of like it. It’s fun. It’s cool to see the snow and it’s pretty, but it’s also a little annoying in terms of getting places,” Detchemendy said.
The grounds crew employs about 18, Loss said. They use salt trucks, skid steers, payloaders, plow trucks and more to clean up the campus. There are 3.1 million square feet of buildings and miles on miles of sidewalks, he said.
“We also have a little over 100 custodians clearing around the buildings. We pull mechanics out of the garage. The warehouse helps out. It’s an all-hands-on-deck operation,” Loss said, adding that facilities has 224 workers in total. “Almost everyone in facilities is helping somehow.”
Facilities workers start working on parking lots and direct those using smaller equipment to clear walking paths. From there, they move to the dormitories, offices and educational buildings. Along the way, they seek extra space in corners of parking lots, empty lots on campus — anyplace to relocate the fields of snow dumped across campus.
They take extra care to clear athletic fields, some with artificial turf, using rubber blades on snow pushers for skid steers, adding rubber to plows and adjusting snow blowers to not push down onto the playing surface.
“Our success in this monumental effort is due to the dedication and extremely hard work for that group of 220-plus people. We couldn’t do it without them,” Loss said.
