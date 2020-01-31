SUNBURY — An error by the company that sends out the delinquent tax notices led to every city resident getting a late tax notice, according to City Treasurer Kevin Troup.
Troup said the Statewide Tax Recovery Inc., of Sunbury, sent every taxpayer a notice instead of only those who were actually delinquent.
"When we sent the delinquent tax notices to Statewide, they sent it to every taxpayer," Troup said. "There was a clerical mistake and we are sending notices to these taxpayers of the mistake."
City Administrator Jody Ocker said if a resident knows they paid their taxes, then they should disregard the notice. Ocker said residents began to receive their notices on Friday.
"We apologize for the error that was made and for any inconvenience or upset caused by it," she said.
City Councilman Chris Reis said it was a common mistake.
"They (Statewide) will be busy because of it," Reis said. "They will have to answer phone calls. And errors happen all the time in the course of business all the time."
Troup said anyone that is concerned should call his office at 570-286-4588.