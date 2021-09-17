SELINSGROVE — A majority of Susquehanna University students, faculty and staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
University President Jonathan Green released a statement on the school’s website Thursday announcing that all students are compliant with the vaccination protocols, with 96 percent vaccinated and the remaining 4 percent having approved exemptions.
Faculty and staff have self-reported that 93 percent are vaccinated, with several others planning to get their shots.
“Our 95.4 percent overall campus vaccination rate is a telling sign of how committed we are to one another,” Green said. “ Vaccinations are among the best tools to prevent serious infections and to help support those who cannot be vaccinated. In the end, vaccinations can curb future variants, essentially further protecting us all.”