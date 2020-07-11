NEW COLUMBIA — PennDOT announced single-lane closures begin Monday along Interstate 80 in West Buffalo and White Deer townships, Union County.
The closures are due to ongoing work by HRI Inc. to repair the centerline joint and shoulders in the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Alternating single-lane closures are expected during daylight hours, Mondays through Thursdays in the eastbound lanes between mile markers 204 and 210; in the westbound lanes between the Mile Run exit and the Clinton County line.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.