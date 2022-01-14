Good fortune has struck Mike Luciano — again.
The Altoona man won $1 million in the Pennsylvania Lottery after hitting on a $20 scratch-off ticket Thursday.
It’s the fourth time Luciano has hit the lottery and the third time in the last six years, including his $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket in 2016.
Luciano, 55, also won $500,000 in the state lottery a year ago and $100,000 in 1999, bringing his PA lottery earnings to $4.6 million.
Luciano did confirm his latest victory, but preferred not to elaborate.
“I just want to thank everybody for their texts and nice messages,” he said.
Thursday’s ticket (Extreme Green) was purchased at Rutter’s on Route 764.
Luciano said he made a stop at Imler’s Poultry and then ventured across the street to Rutter’s to play a video gaming machine his late mother, Rita, enjoyed.
“I played it for my mother,” he said.
That’s when he bought the winning $20 scratch-off ticket.
Luciano drove to the state lottery office in Clearfield to submit his ticket. A spokesperson at the Pennsylvania Lottery office in Harrisburg said an announcement would be made after the paperwork is completed.
In a January 2021 interview, after he won $500,000, Luciano confessed his addiction to gambling and urged people not to follow in his footsteps.
“I’m convinced no one wins this many times without playing more than they should,” he said. “People shouldn’t do what I do. I don’t want them to think — I mean, I’m not ungrateful, this is unbelievable and I couldn’t be more thankful it’s happening to me — but I don’t want people to think it will happen to them.”