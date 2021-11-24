SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association has given the girl’s tennis team and school newspaper, “The Grove Gazette,” a check for $700 in memory of 1987 graduate Beth Parker.
Members of Parker’s graduation class and friends endowed the money to the Seals Legacy Fund to be given to the school for use by the two groups.
Parker was a member of the tennis team and editor of the school newspaper. Following graduation she worked for 17 years as a television reporter in the Washington, D.C. area and taught journalism and public relations at Georgetown University and John Hopkins.
She passed away in March 2021 at the age of 51 from cancer.
— MARCIA MOORE