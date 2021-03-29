LEWISBURG — Lewisburg resident and native Kendy Alvarez, Democrat, announced her intent to seek election to become mayor of Lewisburg, succeeding Mayor Judy Wagner who will retire this year.
A 2006 graduate of Bucknell University and president of Bucknell's Black Alumni Association since 2015, Alvarez pledges to help reinforce the relationship between Lewisburg and Bucknell by reinstating the Town-Gown Committee as one of her first orders of business if elected.
"Lewisburg is a college town and much of our economic growth relies on the traffic associated with Bucknell," Alvarez said. "As evidenced in the complexities of the pandemic, it's imperative that we keep lines of communication open with the borough and university to ensure that we remain aligned in our actions."
Alvarez also pledges to follow-up on and ensure the voices of Lewisburg residents and businesses are heard in projects like the Market Street Transportation Study and Destination Lewisburg, an effort to improve the visibility of Lewisburg as a tourist destination while remaining an ideal place for residents to live, work and play.
"I love Lewisburg," Alvarez said. "Growing up here, I didn't fully understand or appreciate how special this place is. It wasn't until my return to the area as a young professional in 2013 that I became impressed by and recommitted myself to this dynamic and vibrant small town."
Alvarez is employed by Fidelis Home Mortgage as a mortgage loan originator. She is a board member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Young Professionals — of which she was named Young Professional of the Year in 2018 — and past president of Lewisburg Sunset Rotary. She serves as lead organizer with 1 Million Cups Susquehanna, an entrepreneurial ecosystem focused on fostering opportunities for small businesses to create organic connections. Her commitment to small businesses continues with teaching social media classes through Bucknell's Small Business Development Center.
"I'm compelled to do more, to be a resource to my community in a strategic and impactful way," Alvarez said. "I want to share my love for Lewisburg with others and to have my pride and passion for this town inspire others to be more involved."