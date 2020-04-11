SUNBURY — The Americus Ambulance Co., continues to take precautions for all patients, not just those that are suspected to have COVID—19, according to General Manager Bob Hare.
Hare said his emergency responders follow all state guidelines but he also wanted patients to know the ambulance crews have taken several other precautions for patients who may be worried about being transferred to a hospital non-COVID-19 related.
"We are now spraying down the ambulances twice a day and after all patients are transferred," he said. "We have always sprayed the ambulances down to kill any viruses but we are now upping that and doing it after each patient."
Americus Paramedic Mike Rogers said cleaning the ambulances often is a good practice.
"We are making sure everyone knows the ambulances are disinfected before we arrive," he said. "This is a good practice for us and we are now doing it twice a day even if the ambulance is not in use."
Emergency Medical Technician Cassie Webb agreed with Rogers.
"We always want to make sure everyone knows they are receiving the best possible care," she said. "Cleaning these ambulances more often is a good practice."
Hare said the chemicals being used kill all bacteria and after an ambulance is cleaned it is wiped down. The chemicals also dry within 10 minutes, Hare said.