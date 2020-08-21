WILLIAMSPORT — Williamsport Regional Airport's executive director expressed disappointment on Thursday over American Airlines including the airport on its list of possible air service suspensions.
"Only two days ago we celebrated a new direction and improvement to the region for air travelers with our American Airlines Charlotte flights," said Richard Howell. "The business people and the leisure travelers of the region have shown they are poised to work and recreate in the new, cleaner, refined environments of our socially distanced and proactively cleaned facilities. Our airport can service a 10-county area with a population of nearly half a million people and it is vital to our region that we continue to be able to service our region."
Howell said airline officials indicated they wish not to remove American Airlines infrastructure from the terminal. He encouraged the community and community leaders to reach out to their local legislators for support.