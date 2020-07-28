ATLAS — Lourdes Regional Biomedical Science Program and the Atlas American Legion are partnering to host their second community blood drive with the American Red Cross Wed., 1-6 p.m., at the Atlas American Legion. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
Additionally, the American Red Cross is currently screening for COVID-19 antibodies. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors. This testing may provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus. In accordance with current guidelines, the American Red Cross requires that all donors wear masks.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, email amy.feese@lourdesregional.org or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
— RICK DANDES