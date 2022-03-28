POTTSVILLE — The American Red Cross is responding to provide resources and assistance to affected motorists involved or affected by the multi-vehicle pileup that took place on Interstate 81 near Mile Marker 116.
Red Cross Disaster Action Team members, in coordination with local officials and emergency responders will establish a reception center and provide a safe and warm central hub for motorists and their families to receive information, blankets, food, and drink.
Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select option #4 for Disaster Relief.