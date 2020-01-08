SUNBURY — A new store will take the place of Save-a-Lot at the North Fourth Street Plaza.
American Rescue Workers, based in Williamsport, announced on Wednesday that March 7 will be the grand opening for its 10th thrift store location at 1125 N. Fourth St., Sunbury. It will be the largest thrift store that American Rescue Workers has ever operated at 15,000 square feet of retail space.
"We at Sunbury's Revitalization Inc. are excited that American Rescue Workers (ARW) chose Sunbury to open their 10th thrift store location," said Sunbury Revitalization Inc. Executive Director Derrick Backer. "An organization with the stellar reputation that ARW has with being part of their local communities and helping those communities thrive is a welcome sight here in Sunbury. I for one am looking forward to attending their grand opening on March 7."
Kendra M. Parke, the marketing and community engagement coordinator for ARW, said the store will also serve as a second donation center. Currently, the only donation center is located at 643 Elmira St., Williamsport. This additional donation center, at the size of 10,000 square feet, will allow residents in and around Sunbury to donate clothing, housewares and furniture directly to the organization.
Donations will be accepted starting Jan. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The store will open to the public at 9 a.m. March 7 for customers to shop, meet with staff, and see the work that has been done to the space, said Parke.
The mission of American Rescue Workers, a faith-based nonprofit organization operating out of Williamsport since 1934, is to fight and prevent hunger and homelessness through a holistic approach. American Rescue Workers operates three homeless shelters for more than 1,000 men, women and children each year who are experiencing a homeless crisis. At their Social Services Center, they distribute an emergency supply of groceries to 750 families each month and distribute $150,000 in rental and utility assistance to those on the verge of a homeless crisis.
American Rescue Workers is primarily funded through the resale and recycling of donated items in their soon to be 10 thrift store locations. Without the stores ARW would not be able to provide any programs or services to the community.
Save-A-Lot, a grocery store, closed at the site on North Fourth Street, in February 2019. Save-A-Lot opened in Sunbury in December 2016 at the former McCann School of Business and Technology. It also opened a store in Coal Township the same year. The Coal Township store was located in the former Peebles department store, but closed in April 2018.