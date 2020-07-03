Americans will take roughly 700 million trips this summer, starting with this weekend's July 4th holiday, AAA estimated this week and 97 percent of those will be road trips.
This is a significantly lower number of travelers than AAA has forecast for the 4th of July in many years, but it does show that many people are making travel plans again during the coronavirus pandemic — just making different plans.
Last year, according to AAA, there were 43 million person-trips taken over the July 4th holiday period. That was the second-most ever recorded for that particular holiday.
That number won't nearly be reached this year, because of COVID-19, AAA said.
For those who are traveling, gasoline prices over this year’s long Fourth of July weekend are expected to be the lowest in 16 years.
Gas prices nationally this weekend are projected to average $2.17 per gallon, the lowest since they averaged $1.87 in 2004, according to GasBuddy.
"There’s still a lot of anxiety about COVID 19 that is fueling more motorists to stay at home this year versus recent years,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.
Meanwhile, as Pennsylvania continues to reopen, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police are reminding Pennsylvanians to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Independence Day holiday.
The weather will be hot and humid over the next few days, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, in State College.
Temperatures today and tomorrow will rise above 90. Scattered thunderstorms on the weekend will keep the humidity up, and temperatures down to a more moderate mid-80s, he said.
The next five days are normally the peak hottest days of the year, "when we've seen highs of 99 to 103 in the Susquehanna Valley," Walker said. "I don't think you have to worry about that this holiday weekend. Except for Friday."
Over this holiday period, the Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies will conduct impaired driving enforcement details.
“Troopers have zero-tolerance toward driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick.
“While social distancing is still encouraged, when you do travel please drive safely,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We urge Pennsylvanians to designate a sober driver and wear their seat belts throughout the coming weekend, and all year.” According to PennDOT data, in 2019 there were 241 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, from Friday, June 28 through Sunday, July 7, 2019. Additionally, there were 93 drug-related crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities, during last year’s Independence Day holiday driving period.