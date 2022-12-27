SUNBURY — The Americus Hose Co., will soon be using the new $1.4 million 2022 95-foot ladder truck that was brought to the city Tuesday.
The truck was a purchase that Americus Hose Co. board members said was needed after the old ladder truck was in need of several repairs.
Sunbury officials approved $200,000 of American Rescue Plan funding for two departments. The Americus received $100,000 and the East End Hose Co., also received $100,000 for a new fire truck that the department will see in the near future.
The Americus truck, which is manufactured by the company, E-1, out of Florida, was purchased through Fire Line Equipment, in New Holland, Lancaster County.
"We are very pleased with the truck," Americus Hose Co., President Jerome Alex said. "It replaces our 1999 ladder truck and it was needed."
Alex said he and Americus Hose Co. CEO Bob Hare, Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long and Capt. Tony Bendele, along with Americus Ambulance Co., EMS director Chad Gavason and former Northumberland County Jail Warden Bruce Kovach, who also is a volunteer firefighter at the Americus made the trip on Tuesday to pick up the truck.
"It was exciting to drive it back," Alex said. "We are proud to have this and proud of our volunteer firefighter and captain staff who helped design the truck to serve Sunbury and surrounding areas."
The truck will be in service and responding to calls within two weeks after staff is trained on the new features on the truck, Alex said.
Hare said he is proud of the department and the Americus.
"I am proud of all the hard work to get this truck here," Hare said. "We are looking forward to the training coming up for the Americus to learn all the new features on the truck. It was a group effort to get this here."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is happy to see the departments getting major upgrades.
"It's great to see this new ladder truck in the city," he said. "This is another tool to keep our residents safe and this would not be possible if it was not for the heroic firefighters that serve our city."