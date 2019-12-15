SUNBURY — Nearly 300 people came in and out of the Americus Hose Co., to meet and have breakfast with Santa on Saturday.
"This was so much fun," Ethan Alex, 3, of Northumberland said. "It was so cool to see him and get to talk with him."
The Americus Hose Co., sponsored the event and President Jerome Alex said he was happy to see such a great turnout.
"This was a wonderful day of families visiting us at the Americus," he said. "Santa and his elf made their way to the Americus and we were all excited to have them meet all the children and parents."
Elf, Lexus Turrisa, of Sunbury, said she was thrilled to be part of the event and had a blast meeting the children. "To see all their faces smiling and happy is what this is all about," she said.
Americus Ambulance Committee member Tom Krieger said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. with several other volunteers to begin preparing the food. "This is all about the kids," he said. "We couldn't be happier with the great turnout we had here today."
Grayson Michael, 4, of Sunbury, was also thrilled to see jolly old Saint Nick, he said.
"Santa was awesome," he said. "I was so excited to see him and be able to tell him what I wanted for Christmas."
As for Santa, well, he was hungry after visiting with so many children, he said. "I can't wait to deliver all the presents to everyone," Santa said. "Being able to sit with the children and have breakfast is a great way for me to spend my Saturday."