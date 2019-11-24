Amount of wet snow surprises forecasters Sunday morning

By Joe Sylvester
SUNBURY — What was supposed to be a wet Sunday suddenly turned to into a wet snow in Valley counties.
Meteorologist Brett Rossio, of AccuWeather in State College, said it wasn’t the snow itself, but the accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in most places that surprised forecasters.
With temperatures warming later in the day, much of the slushy stuff disappeared.
The snow was somewhat of a surprise for the state Department of Transportation, but a PennDOT official said plow drivers were prepared.
“That was the tricky thing with this storm,” said Rossio. “There wasn’t a lot of cold air with this.”
He said forecasters knew it was going change over to snow, but they didn’t know when.
“It was just enough to change over and just enough to change over early enough that it accumulated,” he said.
“The good news is most of the roadways were just slushy and wet.”
PennDOT’s Northumberland County Maintenance Manager Corey Pisarz said that once the rain began to turn to sleet, plow operators were called out. Some operators were still out monitoring and treating roadways on Sunday evening, he said.
“Our message boards on Natalie Mountain were also activated when plows were called out,” Pisarz said. “Some tractor-trailer drivers chose not to heed the warnings and several did get stuck on Natalie Mountain.”
He said there was quite a bit of traffic out on Sunday morning.
“Although the snow came as somewhat of a surprise, our crews are always prepared and ready to respond,” Pisarz said.
Kim Smith, PennDOT safety press officer, said motorists can be prepared for driving in inclement weather by making sure they have tires with adequate tread, decrease their speed, avoid distractions and stay six car lengths back from plow trucks.
“Never try to pass a plow truck. Flying snow makes it difficult to see the edge of the plow,” Smith said.
As for the rest of this week, there’s good news and bad. Today and Tuesday will be good, with highs in the 50s and lows tonight in the 30s.
As for the following days, “It looks like a busy week,” Rossio said. “Pennsylvania, for the most part, is not going to be under a threat for heavy snow. It’s going to be the wind.”
He said Thanksgiving Day could see wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, which could lead to power outages.