The Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels will play in the 2021 MLB Little League World Series Classic next summer, Little League Baseball and its Major League counterparts announced Sunday.
The game, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Historic Bowman Field will air nationally that evening on ESPN after a full slate of Little League Baseball World Series games. The 2020 game was postponed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 game will be fourth Little League Classic, which debuted in 2017. The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the New York Mets in 2018, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the Chicago Cubs in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 installment featuring the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox was canceled.
“The MLB Little League Classic is an unforgettable experience for our Little League Baseball World Series players, and a day where Little Leaguers dream of being Major Leaguers and the Major Leaguers dream of being Little Leaguers again,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with MLB and their commitment to growing youth baseball and softball. We look forward to giving a warm Williamsport welcome to the Angels and Indians next summer and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”
As is tradition, a significant portion of the capacity at Historic Bowman Field that evening for the Little League Classic game will be filled with the players and families of the participating Little League Baseball World Series teams, as well as local Williamsport-area youth baseball and softball organizations. Tickets for the game are not available to the general public for purchase.
The 2021 MLB Little League Classic will be a return trip for Angels Manager, Joe Maddon, who was the manager of the Chicago Cubs when they played in Williamsport in 2019. Angels Mike Trout and Shoei Ohtani are frequently two of the most popular favorite baseball players of the Little League Baseball World Series participants.