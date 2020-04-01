SUNBURY— The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has canceled its annual "Day of Action" event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, every year at this time, more than 300 volunteers from local businesses volunteer to help nonprofit organizations in need. But this year, as COVID-19 state and federal recommendations and regulations began, officials at the GSVUW felt they had to cancel the event, scheduled for April 24. The United Way continues to work with its community partners as it responds to rising COVID-19 concerns.
United Way is strongly encouraging nonprofits and community agencies to follow CDC guidelines and limit travel and face-to-face contact, as well to cancel any large events planned in the next few weeks. If you are not in the demographic group at risk for complications from COVID-19 and are interested in being placed on list as a potential volunteer for future needs, email admin@gsvuw.org or call (570)988-0993 ext. 1 to leave your name, email address and mobile number.
— The Daily Item