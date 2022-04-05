McCLURE — The sixth annual McClure Bacon Fest featuring more than 130 food and craft vendors will be held April 16.
Sponsored by the McClure Revitalization Committee, the festival offers more than 100 bacon-related food items, including bacon grilled cheese sandwiches, candied bacon on a stick, bacon fudge and maple bacon cupcakes.
There will also be craft vendors and a children’s area with games and an inflatable bounce house.
A $5 wristband permits entry to the daylong event that will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
A new feature is the Adult Beverage Garden, open to individuals 21 and older. Entry is free.
There will also be a Piggy Trot 5k race sponsored by the Midde Creek Valley Council of Churches. To register for the 9 a.m. race, visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/McClure/ThePiggyTrot.