Annual powwow event location changed

DANVILLE — Organizers of the annual Native American powwow in Danville hope for favorable weather at a new location this year.
The Danville Numu Haakhana Intertribal Pow Wow will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hess Recreation Area.
Before, it was held at Sunnybrook Park, which is has outgrown, said Scott Weiss, one of the organizers from Jerseytown.
"It's a bigger location and we have more options if it rains. We don't want damage to any grass," he said.
Last year, the event was canceled because of the amount of rain that fell, although drummers, dancers and other participants did show up.
In 2017, Weiss said about 600 people came to the event. "Typically we can have 800 dancers or more," he said.
Admission is $1 with the proceeds going to the Montour Area Recreation Commission which maintains Hess Recreation Area.
Ages 5 and younger are admitted free.
There will be camping available for drummers, dancers, vendors, volunteers and participants.
Laura Hess, an organizer from Shickshinny, said Native American participants usually attend from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
"They come from all over," she said.
This is the fourth year for the event.
"They were starting to lose powwows and we came up with the idea of having it and were looking for places to have it and tried to find something centrally located," Hess said of Sunnybrook Park.
The powwow aims to teach the public about the native culture and "how their ancestors lived before the Europeans came over," she said.
"The whole culture is a really neat culture — the dances and the prayers — it's neat to be around," said Weiss, whose wife, Tiffini, is a Black Foot Native American.
"We want to keep it going and keep the spirit going," Hess said.
Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt said the group holding the powwow paid a fee to use the site.
"We're happy to work with the group looking for a slightly larger venue. Hess should be an ideal spot for them although it's close to town, it feels like it's out in the woods and is a beautiful location for an event like this," he said.
He said the recreation commission has worked with Elijah Evans on regrading the parking area at Hess Field, which has been greatly improved compared with past years. "I hope that will be an asset with the quoit tournament at the Danville Heritage Festival and girls softball using the fields more this year," he said.
Among powwow participants are host drummer Eagle Thunder, guest drummer Grey Cloud Singers, head male dancer Elk Spirit Bass, head female dancer Diane Hummingbird Larkin and head veteran Seeker.