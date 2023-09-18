SELINSGROVE — The annual Market Street Festival is returning Saturday for the 44th time.
The festival will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Market Street and feature more than 100 vendors, live entertainment, food and games.
"We typically get about 12,000 people if the weather is good," said Malcolm Derk, president of Selinsgrove Projects Inc., which organizes the event. "It's good exposure to nonprofits, like Scouting organizations and the fire company."
Longtime Selinsgrove Projects Inc. member Carol Handlan is co-chairing the event with Susquehanna University student Meryl Czeponis.
"The event will provide all of the fan favorites" including the petting zoo, handcrafted jewelry and pottery, said Handlan.
The festival began in 1978 as a way to showcase the Snyder County town and has grown over the years. Last year there were 132 vendors and this year there are 160, she said.
The Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band will perform at the start of the festival, which will include other live entertainment throughout the day, including performances by local bands, the Selinsgrove Dance Studio and Burns Tae Kwon Do.
There will also be a 5K race organized by track coach Jeff Kiss.
Parking will be available at the Selinsgrove High School at Broad Street with a free shuttle service to the festival.