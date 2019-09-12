SUNBURY — Harry Potter lovers have a chance to get their wizard on this Saturday in Sunbury.
The third annual Arts and Curiosities Festival, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Stroh Alley and Woodlawn Avenue, and the pub crawl, held from 8 p.m. to midnight, is back with even more vendors than last year, according to organizer Lindie Barnhart-Lloyd, owner of Indie Made Boutique & Art Studios. The festival is inspired by J.K. Rowling's popular book and movie series about a wizard on his journey through a magical school.
"It was busy all day last year," she said. "Even with the drizzle, it didn't stop anybody. We easily had a thousand or more people throughout the day. Vendors sold out, they went home empty-handed. We're hoping for the same kind of outcome."
Stroh Alley, located between the Sunbury Market House and Ed Wentz’s State Farm Insurance office, will be transformed into Diagon Alley and will feature 47 art vendors, all with fantasy-related products and items. Vendors will include fantasy-themed crochet, woodwork, homemade soaps, custom wizard jewelry, illustrators, portraits, pen and ink, painters, custom wizard wands and carved brooms, and other styles of work.
"It's nice as a fan of Harry Potter to find products that are quality that you can't find elsewhere and are one of a kind," said Barnhart-Lloyd.
New this year are free photo booth provided by Capture by Kym and the Wedding Slinger providing butterbeer and other non-alcoholic magic-themed drinks.
Other activities include a sorting ceremony, more than 200 free chocolate frogs for children, free face painting, free balloon art by Air Weaver Balloons, butterbeer cupcakes, butterbeer fudge and photo opportunities, including a luggage cart at Platform 9 3/4. Glasses and mugs are also available.
Food this year will feature Sunbury Masonic Temple Association, Paulie's and the Dip-In.
Kerri Hargesheimer, owner of The Darkest Part of the Knot, is bringing crocheted clothing, scarves, hats and sweaters inspired by the four different Hogwarts Houses. Hargesheimer, originally from Sunbury and now living in New Jersey, has been friends with Barnhart-Lloyd for years.
"I remember growing up in Sunbury and really needing art and creativity, and it wasn't there," she said. "I'm so proud of Lindie for bringing this to a small town."
Hargesheimer started attending festivals seven years ago, but the Arts and Curiosities Festival is the only one she does with Harry Potter-inspired products. She said she sold out last year within three hours, so she plans to bring a lot more this year.
Sunbury City Councilman Chris Reis said he is looking forward to the festival.
"I am so glad to see an event like this be able to continue a couple of years now," said Reis. "It will be exciting to see so many wizards and witches bring some magic into our downtown this weekend."
Those who are 21 years and older participating in the pub crawl will start at McGuigan's Public House on Market Street at 8 p.m. The pub crawl will include Third Street Rail, Eclipse Brewing Company, the Hotel Edison, the Duck-In, Wake & Wire Coffee and Route 61 Roadhouse. The event this year does not require a fee or wrist band, but each participant is encouraged to dress up and look for hidden Horcruxes.
The pub crawl will end at Route 61 with the Potter After Party featuring rock band Zed Nebula and Quidditch beer pong.