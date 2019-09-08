MILTON — Mifflinburg Hose Company continues to honor 343 firefighters during its 34.3-mile walk which was held Saturday.
The Mifflinburg Hose Company hosted its fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Walk in honor of those firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the United States and took down the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
"You couldn't ask for a better day for this walk," Mifflinburg Hose Company Captain Jarred Fry said. "We have been lucky the last four years with great weather."
The group of near 50 began at 3 a.m. on Route 405 through Muncy, Montgomery, Watsontown, Milton and then the group turned onto Route 45 and headed through Lewisburg and onto the hose company, Station 3, in Mifflinburg,
"We are here to support this group and provide them with fruit, water and protein bars," New Columbia resident Kitty Hummel said. "We are so proud of them and the support this event gets every year."
Hummel was joined by her husband Terry. The Hummels set up a stand where walkers could stop and grab a refreshment.
"It's awesome to have the support of the community," Fry said. "This is an event we look forward to and a lot of people get involved."
Fry said he was also thankful for the state police and fire companies who escorted the group along the way.
Fry said 18 people finished the walk and 50 people joined at different points.
Donations to the walk are sent to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Fry said.