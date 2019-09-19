DANVILLE — The six remaining Danville Area School Board members now have three vacancies to fill at their Oct. 9 meeting.
Josh Seidel, who gave up the vice president's seat at the Sept. 11 meeting, submitted a brief email to Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle by the following morning to say he was quitting the board, Boyle confirmed.
Seidel's letter did not indicate why he resigned, just that it was effective immediately, Boyle said.
"Josh's letter was short and sweet," Boyle said.
Attempts by The Danville News to reach Seidel for comment were unsuccessful.
Boyle said the board would vote on whether to accept Seidel's resignation at the October meeting. The board then must fill his seat along with those of Kevin Brouse and Dawn Koons Gill, who both resigned at last week's meeting.
That makes five resignations from the school board since May, following Superintendent Jason Bendle's sudden resignation without explanation in March. Most board members who resigned indicated personality conflicts with other members without getting into specifics, though the recent suspension and resignation of football coach Jim Keiser created a rift between board members.
Meanwhile, as the board fills the three vacancies, members also have to reboot their search for a new superintendent. The two finalists for the job have withdrawn, school officials confirmed.
Boyle, one of the superintendent finalists, confirmed she recently withdrew her name as a candidate. She did not elaborate.
Brouse said after the latest meeting the other finalist decided to stay in his current position because the school year had begun.
"We are going to discuss at the next executive session how we want to move forward," said board member Randy Keister, whom the board named temporary president following Brouse's resignation.
Keister had no comment on Seidel's resignation.
In fact, no one is saying much about any of the resignations.
Brouse cited continuing personality conflicts as his reason for quitting. Reading his letter of resignation early in the meeting, Brouse said, “My working relationship with several board members would continue to be a distraction trying to move forward productively.”
Gill was absent, but Boyle read her letter, which stated she wished she could continue on the board but couldn't because, “honesty is in short supply” on the board.
“Recent personnel discussions, both professional and extra-curricular have, in my opinion, been poisoned by deceit, falsity and slander by a few board members as well as administrators with a clear agenda,” Gill wrote. “I wanted to hang in there and push back against them, but I just don’t have the energy to fight their dishonesty any more.”
She said it was too late to remove her name from the ballot for November’s election, but said she would decline the seat if she is re-elected.
Three newcomers on the ballot are unopposed to fill three of five vacancies on the board following the November election. Derl Reichard also is running for another four-year term.
The string of resignations started with Bendle, who was followed by another administrator in early May, Director of Special Education Jillann Shupp. She accepted a job as elementary school principal and district director of curriculum in the Benton Area School District.
Later in the month, board Vice President Erin Ross quit. Brouse said Ross, who also was on the board's teachers contract negotiation team and involved in volunteer activities, stepped down to spend more time with her family. Ross did not attend the meeting, nor did she offer a reason for her resignation.
Shortly after, board member Heather Hackenberg suddenly quit, not even halfway through her first term. In her resignation letter, which she later shared with local newspapers and in an interview, Hackenberg said she felt devalued as a board member and believed her opinion didn't matter.
She said her resignation was unrelated to Bendle's.
"I don't know the actual reason he resigned," Hackenberg said. "That was his choice. That was another reason I just wanted to make people aware it wasn't any of those issues. Really, I was resigning because I felt my time was wasted."
The board later appointed Christina Fish, special education director in the Central Columbia School District, to replace Erin Ross, and named retired superintendent's assistant and board secretary Bonnie Edmeads to replace Hackenberg.
The board has been taking applications to fill the vacancies.