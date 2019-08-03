There wasn’t a clean Jeep in sight Friday afternoon at the opening of the Coal Mountain Jeep Jamboree USA event at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.
That dirt and mud were just what the more than 300 people who came to Northumberland County were looking for.
Mark Falter and his son Noah, 14, made the trip from Reading for the weekend event.
“I’ve had a Jeep with my dad for two years now. He was talking about it before Christmas, and this was my gift to him. So we're up here for a Christmas trip,” said Noah.
It’s the “best Christmas gift ever,” said Mark. “We chat constantly. It’s three hours stuck in a Jeep together. It’s awesome.”
Dave Porzi, the AOAA's director of operations, said the park host two Jeep Jamborees a year and tickets are hot. This year, more than 150 Jeeps from 17 states and two Canadian provinces are hand for the two-day event that concludes tonight.
“Every year when this event goes live in January it’s sold out in minutes,” said Porzi of the events in May and August.
There are three dozen Jeep Jamborees held across the nation each year. Steve Risk, Jeep Jamboree USA local coordinator, said this weekend's event is the 12th Jamboree at the AOAA in eight years. "We started coming here before it was officially AOAA," he said.
Risk said the Coal Mountain event drew a large number of first-time visitors and their children. There is also a large gap between experience on the trails of the park.
"The goal is to take people out to experience what their Jeeps are capable of doing off-road," he said. "We have beginners to very experienced drivers who get the opportunity to get out in the woods and ride trails."
Porzi said there are more than 30 guides to take drivers across the property.
Trevor Pool came from Ontario, Canada to hit the event with a friend for the first time. “Just getting out in the bush and cutting through the trees its a good time," he said. "The trail guide is really good, he’s informative and making sure we’re keeping the rubber down and the roof rack up.”