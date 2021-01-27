COAL TOWNSHIP — The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) received a $70,500 grant to help construct a comfort area at the facility.
State Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, and state Rep. Kurt A. Masser, R-107, announced on Tuesday that the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded the AOAA the grant.
Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include: planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.
Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from the registration of ATVs and snowmobiles in the Commonwealth.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER