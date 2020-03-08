Apartment building uninhabitable after careless cooking fire

LEWISBURG — As many as nine residents of a North Third Street apartment building are temporarily homeless after one resident left a burner on when she left for 10 minutes earlier today.
Resident Leif McGeehan, 26, said that started a grease fire in her second-floor apartment at about noon.
"I left for 10 minutes," McGeehan said. "I literally just walked around the corner. I just went to take care of some things."
When she returned to the two-story apartment building at 25 N. Third St., she first smelled smoke then saw smoke coming from her window. She said she knocked on her neighbors' doors to alert them to the fire.
"I did not attempt to go into the apartment," said McGeehan.
McGeehan, who said she lived there for about a year, believes she lost everything in the fire.
"I wasn't allowed to go into the building," she said.
Lewisburg Fire Chief James Blount said the 12:03 p.m. fire caused heavy damage to the second-floor apartment and part of the attic.
"There's a considerable amount of damage to the apartment and smoke damage throughout the building," Blount said. "We did have some extension to 29 North Third Street."
He said the six people occupying the apartments — there are five apartments in the building — all escaped unharmed.
"Unfortunately, one cat did not make it out," Blount said.
The cat did not live in the apartment where the fire started.
The chief listed the cause of the fire as accidental due to careless cooking.
One of the apartment dwellers, Lyndsay Loreman, 33, whose daughter Rozella, 3, lives with her, said nine people lived in the building.
The Red Cross is helping the residents find shelter. It may be some time before the apartment building can be occupied.
Kristina Walter, who works for Market Street Investments, which owns the apartment building, said the borough condemned the building following the fire.
"They said it needs to be totally gutted and redone," she said.
Gram's Eatery, on the other side of the apartment building escaped damage.
"The restaurant is fortunate because the wind was coming from the southwest and pushed the smoke away from the restaurant," Blount said.
Gram's owner Jesse Reeves said, though, he had to shut down for about an hour and a half, just in case.
"My upstairs got a little smoky," Reeves said.
In addition to Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, fire units from Milton, White Deer Township, Winfield and Mifflinburg also responded, Blount said. The last units cleared the scene three hours later.
Blount also reminded residents that the changeover to Daylight Savings Time is a good time to check smoke detector batteries.