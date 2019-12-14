SUNBURY — A former Sunbury man who was shot in 2014 after he pulled a knife on a Sunbury officer lost his appeal for a new trial in Northumberland County Court.
The Superior Court of Pennsylvania affirmed 28-year-old Erick Trometter's sentence of a 4- to 8-year prison sentence handed down by a county jury in 2015. The original sentence, which was affirmed by the court last year and appealed by Trometter, was challenged due to claims of ineffective counsel from defense attorney Jim Best and appeals attorney Michael O’Donnell in the post-conviction filing in January.
The latest decision was reviewed by Superior Court Senior Judge Dan Pellegrini and Judges Jacqueline O. Shogan and Victor P. Stabile. Pellegrini wrote the memorandum, which also allowed for Trometter's attorney Laurie L. Pickle to withdraw as counsel.
The jury in 2015 found Trometter guilty of two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He is serving his sentence at State Correctional Institution-Dallas.
After assaulting his grandmother on July 8, 2014, Trometter was stopped by city Police Chief Brad Hare on Mile Post Road. Trometter refused to cooperate with Hare, pulled a knife on the chief and repeated that he would not be taken back to jail, according to police. When Trometter would not yield, even with three shots from Hare’s Taser, the chief fired one shot from his firearm to stop him.
Trometter also served one to two years in state prison after pleading guilty to the simple assault of his grandmother.