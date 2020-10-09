MILTON — The 2020 Christmas Assistance applications for the Salvation Army in Milton can be found on the organization's website at SalvationArmyMilton.org.
The website will take people to the main page where they can find the Christmas Assistance link and click that to take them to the application.
The Milton Salvation Army, located at 30 Center St., Milton, serves residents in Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run school districts. Gifts are provided for kids 12 and under.
Distributions will be spaced out over a period of time.
The angel tags will go out the same as always so the businesses, organizations and families in the community can still help provide for the kids who are signed up.
Questions can be emailed to Valerie.Harris@USE.SalvationArmy.org.