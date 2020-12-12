LEWISBURG — The application period for the 2021 Union County Ag-Land Preservation Program is open until Jan. 31.
The program, operated through state and county government, purchases development rights from landowners in order to protect farmland for future food production and open space preservation. The price paid is based on the difference between whole-farm development market value and the farmland market value. Easement purchases in Union County ranged from $2,400 to $2,550 per acre in 2020.
The program purchases land but also accepts donations of agricultural conservation easements. Donations generally allow for the deduction of a property’s fair market value.
For more information about the program or to request an application, contact Cindy Kahley, Union County Conservation District, at 570-524-3860.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO