LEWISBURG — The application period opened Monday for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
SEDA-Council of Governments urges businesses to apply as soon as possible as grant funds may be quickly exhausted. For-profit hospitality businesses including hotels, restaurants, bars and taverns can apply at https://csgiving.org/chirp. The deadline is June 15. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $50,000. The money is meant to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEDA-COG has contracted with 10 of its member counties to manage a total of $7.3 million in grants on their behalf. SEDA-COG will receive the applications and determine eligibility and grant amounts. SEDA-COG also will disburse the funds to awarded businesses.
Eligibility requirements include having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth less than $15 million; a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts; located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; or had more than a 50 percent reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019. For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org/chirp.