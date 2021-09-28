MIFFLINBURG — The Penn State Extension Master Gardener program is accepting applications in Snyder and Union counties.
The program involves a volunteer training course designed to provide experienced home gardeners with information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others. Weekly classes will be held from Oct. 7 through March 24.
In exchange for 60 hours of instruction, candidates must agree to volunteer 50 hours to Penn State Cooperative Extension in several areas, including children’s gardening camps, garden hotline, library talks and community garden demonstrations.
There is a $200 fee, with financial aid available on request. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 30. For more information, contact the Snyder/ Union County Penn State Cooperative Extension office located at 343 Chestnut St. Suite 3 in Mifflinburg or call 570-556-4757.