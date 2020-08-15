Bucknell University students and their parents took up the limited amount of tables available to customers Wednesday inside Lewisburg Delicatessen, a welcome sight to owner Marylynn Hibbert.
Students returned last week to college towns across the Valley and beyond. Merchants like Hibbert greeted the influx with cautious optimism, thankful for an anticipated jump in much-needed sales but apprehensive that the mass arrival of more people risks further spread of COVID-19.
“Business hasn’t been there. I don’t have outside dining so it’s hard for me. Most of my tables you see now are Bucknell families, otherwise I’ve had nothing,” Hibbert said of her deli on Lewisburg’s Market Street.
Union County saw 144 of its residents test positive for COVID-19 from July 31 through Aug. 13, according to state Health Department data. That’s 12 more than it accumulated through the entirety of the pandemic up to that two-week period.
The spike is due in large part to cases reported in federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, about 60 combined for staff and inmates. Even without that figure plus the estimated 15 cases at White Deer Run addiction treatment center in Allenwood, according to information provided by the head administrator, the case count shows increased spread in Union County beyond congregate settings.
Remove the prison and rehab facility stats and the county still had 69 new cases in those two weeks. Compare that to the combined 62 new cases counted over the previous eight weeks.
“While it is accurate to note outbreaks at the federal prison, area nursing homes and other congregate settings have impacted COVID-19 statistics in our area, it’s also important to note that our testing data — which includes individuals not associated with any of these organizations — shows the percentage of positive results has climbed significantly in the last week over what we were seeing three to four weeks ago,” Kendra Aucker, president and chief executive officer, Evangelical Community Hospital, said.
“In addition, we are now averaging as many COVID-19 positive inpatients as we were in April,” Aucker said.
First-year Bucknell University students began arriving on campus Wednesday with upperclassmen arriving through the weekend. Classes begin Monday.
About 3,400 students will attend in-person with another 300 attending remotely. The university shifted to a staggered arrival process to allow for a more time-consuming check-in, Mike Ferlazzo, director of Media Relations, said. Protocols are in place to isolate and test any students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on arrival.
All students must present results of two negative COVID-19 tests before receiving their room keys. They can be tested on-site, too, if need be, Ferlazzo said. As the semester progresses, all students will have been tested at least once more, he added.
The university shipped the pre-arrival tests to students and will administer the tests on campus. There was no cost to students.
More business, more risk
La Casa de Pizza in Lewisburg reopened in late July after closing early on in the pandemic. Costy Fokas, the eatery’s owner, expressed excitement and trepidation. He anticipates more business but said he’d noticed college students partying in groups last week.
Fokas referenced the outbreak at the federal prisons in Union County and alluded to Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s recommendation that Lewisburg and Mifflinburg public schools shift to an online-only format. He also seemed encouraged by Bucknell’s testing protocol.
“Sometimes when you see (college students) in big gatherings having a good time, I hope everything stays safe,” Fokas said. “That makes me feel a little bit better knowing that they got tested.”
Lewisburg Borough recently revised existing ordinance to require permits for all private social gatherings where alcohol is served and attendance exceeds 25 people. However, these permits aren’t currently available under the borough’s emergency declaration.
Students returning for in-person instruction at Bucknell had to sign a Community Responsibility Agreement before returning, he said. The agreement, in general, serves as a pledge to follow established health safety protocol for masking, social distancing and hand hygiene.
Mia Sidlowski, 18, of New Jersey, moved onto campus Wednesday with the help of her mother, Karen. Sidlowski didn’t expect she’d be attending college in-person her freshman year, she said.
“A lot of my friends’ schools aren’t,” Sidlowski said of colleges holding in-person classes. “I was holding out hope for it.”
Her mother, Karen, admitted having nerves about the potential spread of COVID-19 but expressed confidence in Bucknell’s preparedness.
“Having lived with it a couple months now we know what to do and what not to do,” Karen Sidlowski said. “I’m excited that they can come back. They’ve been home for a long time. They’re ready, they’re ready to see and meet other people.”
Susquehanna University reopens in phases. It began Thursday with about 200 student leaders and employees returning to campus followed by 597 freshman and 19 transfer students who will begin in-person classes Aug. 24. About 400 seniors are planned to arrive Sept. 5 and begin in-person classes Sept. 7. About 900 sophomores and juniors return Sept. 19 and 20.
An estimated 200 students chose against coming to campus and will study remotely, said Student Life Vice President Susan Lantz.
Less than 1 percent of the first-year students and returning students have chosen to either defer admission or take a leave of absence until the spring.
Family units
Since all students will be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed on campus, said Chris Bailey, SU director of facilities management, students living in dorm rooms will become a family unit.
In addition to extensive cleaning and disinfecting buildings, reducing classroom sizes to 40 percent occupancy and erecting several tents without walls for use as outdoor classrooms, dining and meeting spaces, Bailey said, Susquehanna is employing innovative ideas and technologies to keep everyone on campus safe.
An early warning system will be in use to detect any COVID-19 hotspots with the frequent testing of the university’s wastewater system. To start, Bailey said, sewage samples will be collected and tested every two days from seven dormitories and campus buildings.
“It’s a bit of an experiment but if we start to see any positives” in terms of COVID-19 it will help address a potential surge in cases, David Richard, biology professor, said.
A major change on campus that will be evident to returning students, faculty and staff is the abundant signage directing people which door or stairway to use, which side of the hallways to walk, where to stand in line and reminders to wear masks, wash hands thoroughly and be on the lookout for signs of the coronavirus.
“We have 11,000 signs,” Bailey said.
Selinsgrove Borough Councilman Marvin Rudnitsky said Susquehanna is “doing everything It can to keep the students, faculty, staff and community safe.”
“I know it’s incurring large, unexpected costs to do that. All the business owners want the students to patronize them, but it is really the faculty and staff that are in the community more often than students.”
Susquehanna University spokeswoman Amanda O’Rourke said the university has kept community partners updated on details about students’ return to campus and thanked former Snyder County Commissioner Malcolm Derk for hisrole in being a liason.
“Malcolm has been in contact and conversation with representatives from borough, county and state government,” O’Rourke said. “He has also briefed representatives with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (and its Business and Education Committee) and Selinsgrove Projects Inc., as well as individual business owners.”
Businesses are eager for students to return, too, and merchants are encouraged by precautions put in place at both Susquehanna and Bucknell, Carol Handlan, vice president of Selinsgrove Projects Inc., said.
“These precautions, coupled with the CDC and state guidelines our businesses have already been following, I am hoping, will add a level of comfort in these most challenging times for people to patronize our restaurants and service providers.”
Town and gown in Bloomsburg collaborated on a joint message issued to students Wednesday “urging them to be good neighbors, wear masks properly, social distance, and a reminder about the order prohibiting large gatherings of people,” Tom McGuire, director of communications, Bloomsburg University, said.
“Furthermore, the Town of Bloomsburg has restricted outdoor social gatherings to a maximum of 150 attendees,” the letter to students reads. “The Bloomsburg Police Department will be enforcing these orders throughout the community and citing individuals and dwellings not in compliance, with potential fines up to $1,000. Please note that any students convicted of citations from any law enforcement within the community may also face disciplinary sanctions under Bloomsburg University’s Student Code of Conduct.”
#MaskUp
The university started a social media campaign reminding students to #MaskUp and wear face coverings both on and off-campus, McGuire said.
Businesses in Bloomsburg’s downtown not only rely on university traffic for sales but also employment. Many students take jobs in the downtown, said Tim Wagner, president, Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.
Justin Hummel, a town councilman and owner of The Study, a Main Street bar, said having students back in town is a “double-edged sword.”
“Every business I know is struggling to maintain and adapt but as I walk around town and see students moving into town, I’m not impressed with the percentage of mask users. I think it speaks to concerns about the safety of the community. It’s been really hard to predict anything in this pandemic,” Hummel said.
Hummel said he closed The Study for now because state restrictions don’t make it worth staying open. He is using the commercial kitchen in the building to make fresh pierogies and sell them at a local farmer’s market.
“I think we all have our fingers crossed and we’re hoping for the best,” he said.
Reporters Marcia Moore, Justin Strawser and photojournalist Rob Inglis contributed to this report.