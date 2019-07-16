SUNBURY — The self-advocate leaders of the Arc Susquehanna Valley aim to inspire others like them.
Brian Habermehl and Mark Reeves on Mondays lead a weekly D.R.E.A.M. (Discovering Resources to Explore and Achieve Your Mission) session where they meet with other people with intellectual or developmental disabilities to use technological resources to deliver ways to explore and achieve their missions. Arc, which serves 1,500 unique individuals in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia, Lycoming and Clinton counties, moved into its Sunbury location at 326 Market St. in October 2018.
"We support each other as friends, that's what self-advocacy is all about," said Habermehl, a Northumberland man with cerebral palsy, during Monday's session. He is the self-advocate leader.
Incorporated in May 1965, The Arc Susquehanna Valley is a non-profit membership organization committed to promoting awareness, opportunities, quality programs, and advocacy for people with intellectual disabilities and their families. The Arc Susquehanna Valley in Sunbury worked for six years out of the Zionist Church basement on Market Street until the organization purchased 326 Market St. The church treated the organization well, but Arc executive director Robert Roush explained it's best for the self-advocates to be out of the basement.
"There was no visibility in the basement," said Roush. "Here, we have much greater accessibility, plus it's our own place. While it's nice for churches to offer space for non-profits like us, these folks deserve visibility. It's not something you hide in a church basement. It's nothing against the church, but it passes the wrong message."
The new location is 4,000-square-feet, 2.5 times larger than the former space. After renovations, the building now has larger bathrooms that are accessible by wheelchair and easier access for those self-advocates. It has a main community room, three offices, three bathrooms, areas for storage, and a kitchen with a refrigerator, a stove and sinks.
Rousch emphasized that the organization is ready to serve the community. There are thousands of families with members who can be served, but they might not know about the programs, he said.
The arc Susquehanna Valley received a $10,000 grant from the PPL Foundation in June. These funds will support the “Summer Without Limits” Program for young people who are intellectually and developmentally disabled. The program will have several activities and road trips each week throughout the entire summer.
Jerome Katarski, of Middleburg, is the community outreach coordinator with spina bifida that presents like cerebral palsy. He said he goes out to the community to talk to people and organizations about Arc, talks to local businesses about fundraising events, helps out with day camp and is in charge of the snack shop.
"I love my job because cause I can help other people with disabilities like myself," said Katarski through a tablet voice program "The Arc Susquehanna Valley is a wonderful place to work. All my co-workers and friends are wonderful people to be around with; we work together like teamwork. I like that."