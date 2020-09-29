SUNBURY — Sunbury police officers could possibly be in their new station by June if all goes as planned, according to the architect in charge of the near $1 million project.
Ted Strosser, of Strosser/Baer Architects LLC., of Sunbury, displayed blueprint plans for the building at 337 Arch St., to Sunbury City Council members Monday night in a special work session meeting held at City Hall prior to the regular council meeting.
Strosser, along with Chief Brad Hare explained to council members there will be several interview rooms, a holding cell area, ranking officer offices and an open floor plan for the rest of the officers.
City council reviewed the plans for the construction Strosser said if all goes as planned bids for construction should go out by Oct. 30.
From there, Strosser said council could review the bids begins Nov. 20 and award a contractor the first week of December.
Construction could begin as early as January and be complete in late May, Strosser said.
Hare said he was happy with the plans and looked forward to the updated police department.
"We will have the space we need and a more modern work area for the officers," he said.
Hare explained to council that the biggest area in the new station would be the evidence room.
Hare said currently the department has evidence spread out through three areas at 440 Market St., the current home of the department.
"This will just make things so much easier for us," he said.
The evidence room will also be climate controlled, Hare said.
Councilman Josh Brosious asked Strosser how many bids he expects to get on the project, while Councilman Chris Reis asked if council could get updates once a month when construction where to begin.
To date, the city has applied for several grants but has not received any money.
Strosser said the city should expect about eight bids. "We will provide as many updates as we can and keep council in the loop on everything once construction where to begin," Strosser said.
Council approved the loan from Northumberland National Bank and will begin making a $65,000 a year payment in 2022, according to city Treasurer Kevin Troup.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said it will cost roughly $125,000 to furnish the new department.
Council members Ric Reichner, Reis, and Mayor Kurt Karlovich voted in favor of securing the loan, while councilmen Jim Eister and Brosious voted against borrowing the money.
Brosious said the city needs to continue to find grants to help pay for the construction.
Jim Eister said the new structure will also provide for parking for 22 spots in the back of the building.
The spots will be used by officers and visitors, without using city streets.
"That's a big plus for us," he said.