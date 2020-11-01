SELINSGROVE — Undeterred by a cold, mid-morning rainshower, more than 25 people attended a Democratic "Get Out the Vote" rally at the Gazebo in Selinsgrove on Sunday. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joined local candidates Lee Griffin, who is running for Pennsylvania's Congressional 12th District, Michelle Siegel, candidate for the Pa. Senate 27th District, and Katie Evans, running for the Pa. House 85th seat.
Casey also did a similar event in Lewisburg after concluding his remarks in Selinsgrove.
"Get your friends and family to vote," he said. "Don't put your absentee ballot in the mailbox now, it's too late. We have to get all the ballots in that we can, but also make sure that those who want to vote on Election Day can do so safely on the day itself."
Casey emphasized the importance of Tuesday's election, putting a particular focus on the Affordable Care Act, and the estimated number of Snyder County residents who would lose their health care if the courts overturn it.
He accused the administration of "engaging in voter suppression and if they fail at that, they are trying to stop the counting of all the ballots. What they are worried about is when all the ballots are counted, Joe Biden is going to win this state.
"The one way that Joe Biden could be prevented from winning the state is if somehow the president tries to stop the counting of ballots on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," he continued. "That's his objective. But I don't think that is going to happen. I think every ballot will be counted."
Casey has confidence in the integrity of the count in the Valley.
"The people in both parties who work in those (election) offices are not doing it for the pay," he said.
If you still have an absentee ballot, he added, "the safest thing to do is to either bring it to a county election bureau or some counties have drop boxes."
Griffin said he also believes in the integrity of the Pennsylvania vote.
"We're going to count every vote," he said. "It might take a day or two to get everybody tallied, depending on how many were mailed into the election office. But every board of elections has been committed to making sure that everyone is counted and that we have a fair and secure election.
"This whole process we are going through is about being able to have your voice heard," Griffin said.