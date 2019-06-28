By Rick Dandes
Thursday night’s debate among a second group of 10 Democratic presidential candidates proved much more lively than the first night, said two professors, who specialize in politics, and a Pennsylvania pollster.
“There are differences among them that are clear,” said G. Terry Madonna, director, Franklin and Marshall College Poll, late Thursday night. “But basic progressive positions are intact.”
Viewers could tell which candidates are trailing in the polls and struggling not to sink in the field, said Nick Clark, assistant professor of political science, Susquehanna University.
Michael Bennett, Kristin Gillibrand, Eric Swalwell and John Hickenlooper came across as desperate, Clark noted. “They cut in constantly while the leading candidates were waiting until called upon. The leading candidates — Peter Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris — seemed calmer.
“The constant talking over one another is not helping the image of the party at all,” Clark said. “It’s helping Biden. He looks like the only grown-up there.”
However, Clark thought Biden’s performance declined as the debate moved forward. “I think he has been fairly steady, but he has been overshadowed a bit by some of the others.”
For Clark, the sum effect of the first debates is to affirm the five candidates who are the front-runners —Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Harris and Elizabeth Warren.
Given the comments made by the candidates, added Robert Speel, associate professor of political science at Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, there is a clear gap between all of them and President Trump. “They present very different values and attitudes toward illegal/undocumented immigrants, and that is likely to be a major issue in next year’s general election campaign.
Speel thought Kamala Harris had a strong performance in the first hour, and her attack on Biden’s busing record was effective. Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang offered some unusual perspectives, with most viewers probably wondering who they are.
Several of these candidates need to re-evaluate how realistic their presidential candidacies are, Speel said. Some are likely to drop out within a few months.
Clark agreed with Speel on that point.
“The Democrats need to find a way to make these debates smaller,” Clark said. “There are too many people up there. They are yelling over one another constantly because they are desperate to have a chance to stand out. Fewer people would allow each participant more time to talk.”