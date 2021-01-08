DANVILLE — Fire departments from throughout the region came together Thursday morning to pay homage to longtime Southside Fire Company Chief Nick Fowler, 60, who died on New Year's Eve.
More than 100 people, many of whom were firefighters, came to First Baptist Church, in Danville, to participate in a solemn service, and to pay respects to Fowler's family and close fire company colleagues.
John Moyer, a past Danville Fire Department Chief, said Fowler "was a longtime acquaintance. He was a good man. Very dedicated to the service."
Fowler, who came from a family of firefighters, joined the Southside Fire Company in 1984. There, he served in many capacities as a life member at Southside Fire Company, most recently as the company president and fire chief.
"I've known Nick, I worked with Nick since I joined the fire service in 2004," said Brad Harvey, a captain with the Continental Fire Company, in Danville, and a corporal with the Riverside Police. "He was there at Southside before I joined the service. I can't say anything bad about him. The relationship our department had with Nick and the Southside Fire Company ... you couldn't ask for anything more."
You might say firefighting was part of Nick Fowler’s DNA, said longtime colleague at Southside, Butch Kriner. “It was like being in the Southside was part of his genetic makeup. For the Fowler family, being a member of Southside was a family affair.
“Fowler was absolutely committed to the Southside Fire company,” Kriner explained. “It was his life, for lack of a better term. He was president of the company since 2005."
Butch Kriner was alongside Fowler in several roles, he recalled. “I was his deputy chief, then he was my deputy chief.”
As a co-worker, Kriner said, Fowler was “very even-keeled, even-tempered and soft-spoken. A nice man. A good leader.”
The service at First Baptist Church began promptly at 11 a.m.
Inside the sanctuary, where everyone wore masks and were socially distanced, there was first a ceremony of military honors, followed by fireman's honors, and a reading of The Firefighter's Prayer. All leading to the Last Call.
The post colors were presented by Danville Post 40, American Legion Honor Guard.
Scripture reading and Benediction was given by Brian Anderson.
And the retiring of the colors, fireman's prayer and ringing of the bells were performed by the Honor Guard.
The procession, which started from the church parking lot and wound up at the Southside Fire Company station in Riverside, included tankers and fire engines from Southside, Danville, Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Upper Augusta, Valley Township and Washingtonville.