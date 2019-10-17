PAXINOS — Officials representing several townships in Northumberland County will meet at 5:45 p.m on Oct. 24 at Masser's Restaurant Banquet Hall for their annual county convention.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them serve residents and to give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues. Speakers will include Melissa Morgan of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
Other speakers are Pa. Sen. John Gordner, R-27, Berwick; state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury; and Kurt Masser, R-107, Elysburg or a representative from his office; and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials Greg Dibble and Barry Garverick.