SUNBURY — Lifelong city resident John Barnhart wants one of the two City Council seats that will be up for grabs this spring.
Barnhart, 64, a Republican, made the announcement Thursday night.
Barnhart is a Navy veteran, vice president of the Sunbury Arts Council and holds office in various fraternal organizations throughout the city, he said.
"Sunbury has a lot of positive things happening and that needs to be brought out," he said.
"I want to work with city leaders and property owners and work things out to get businesses downtown."
Barnhart also said he wants to be part of the process for the new Sunbury Police Department building, which will be located at 337 Arch St.
"Police needed a building and I think this is a great spot for them," he said. "I want to be there to help in any way I can."
Barnhart said he decided to run for the spot to serve the residents.
"I will work for the taxpayers," he said. 'I want to help get answers and solutions to our resident's problems."
Barnhart said downtown Sunbury needs to improve.
"I want council to work hand-in-hand with store owners to figure out problems," he said. "We need to aggressively go out and bring business to our downtown."