NORTHUMBERLAND — Political newcomer and U.S. Army veteran Winston Ortiz is seeking election to the Northumberland Borough Council for the first time.
Republican Oritz, 62, moved to Northumberland in 2017 from New York. He lives in the borough with his wife Cathleen and 10-year-old son, Caleb. The primary election is on May 18.
"I wanted to run instead of complaining," said Ortiz. "I like to hear the concerns of my neighbors. I want to help maintain standards."
Ortiz is retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years, having reached the rank of first sergeant E8 and retiring in 2004. He served in both Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.
After retiring from the military, he worked for the Department of Defense where he trained coalition forces. He was stationed in Kuwait, Iraq, Saudia Arabia, Jordan and Afghanistan, and retired in 2016.
He said he was an infantryman and paratrooper and he went to school for Equal Opportunity Leadership Force. He was a military science instructor for the Chicago State University and a drill sergeant at Forn Benning in Georgia. He was employed in peacekeeping operations in Yugoslavia.
He also was awarded the Bronze Star for valor.
"My goal is to hear the concerns of the people," he said. "I want to share my leadership skills."
Four council seats are up for election. Councilwoman Ellie Rees, in her second term, and Ann Boyer, who was appointed in 2019 after her husband, Councilman Paul Boyer, passed away at 69, are not seeking re-election. Councilmen Paul Ruane and Orlando Toro are seeking re-election.