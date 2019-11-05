SUNBURY — A miscommunication caused the delay of a formal arraignment for one of the men accused of covering up the homicide of Sean Maschal.
David Matthew Brown, 35, of Ashland, was scheduled to appear via videoconference Monday in front of Senior Judge Harold Woelfel in Northumberland County Court, but the hearing was canceled when the state prison staff were not prepared to set up the video. A new hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Brown is facing 13 felonies: Criminal conspiracy to commit robbery; robbery; criminal conspiracy to commit theft; theft; criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property; receiving stolen property; criminal conspiracy to possess a firearm while being a convicted felon; possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon; aiding consummation of a crime; four counts of hindering apprehension; and two misdemeanors: tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Brown, currently a state inmate at SCI-Chester on unrelated charges and held on $500,000 bail for the latest charges, helped Brian Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation, according to court documents. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.
Police said they didn’t call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.
Heffner is scheduled for a status conference in front of President Judge Charles Saylor at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 2 and a jury selection on Jan. 6.