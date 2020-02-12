MIFFLINBURG — State troopers seized 2.7 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday along westbound Interstate 80 in Lewis Township, Union County, according to arrest papers filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Cpl. Mark Conrad, Pennsylvania State Police Western Canine Unit, said the deadly synthetic opioid was discovered inside a 2014 Kia sedan driven by 32-year-old Brenda Ramirez-Mendoza of Stockton, California.
According to arrest papers, Conrad initiated the traffic stop as Ramirez-Mendoza was driving 77 mph in a 70-mph zone. The vehicle also had illegal window tint, Conrad alleges.
A search of the vehicle yielded the fentanyl, which field-tested positive for the presence of a controlled substance, arrest papers state. Illegal fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is now commonly found in fatal overdoses in the Valley and nationwide. It’s substantially stronger than heroin.
The traffic stop began at 9:48 a.m. at mile marker 196, arrest papers state. Ramirez-Mendoza was traveling alone, arrest papers state.
Ramirez-Mendoza initially identified herself by another name, according to district court staff who updated the court documents related to the case.
Conrad charged Ramirez-Mendoza with possession with intent to deliver, a felony count, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus summary counts of maximum speed limits and windshield obstructions.