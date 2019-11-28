COAL TOWNSHIP — The felony arson charges filed against a Coal Township man are headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Brett Stahl, 27, appeared for a preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Monday. Following a 100-minute hearing, Gembic determined there was enough evidence to send all the charges to county court.
The preliminary hearing for co-defendant Jennifer Stahl, 35, was continued. She is now scheduled for the hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 in front of Gembic.
A fire that destroyed the couple's home at 950 W. Pine St. started March 20 just two months after the couple purchased an insurance policy in January in the amount of $140,000 with an additional $70,000 for content. During the course of the investigation, a state police fire marshal reported an accelerant was found on the first floor of the home, police said.
The Stahls, who are both free on $75,000 bail, face several felony arson charges along with several counts of felony criminal conspiracy and a felony charge of causing or risking a catastrophe.
At the time of the fire, police said the Stahls had $92 in their bank account. Brett Stahl purchased the home on July 24, 2018, for $10,000, and listed it for sale on the same day it burned down, according to police.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER