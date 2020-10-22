SUNBURY — A woman who pleaded guilty to intentionally setting a fire while someone was in the Mount Carmel house will spend the next 2 1/2 to five years in state prison after a sentencing hearing in Northumberland County Court on Thursday.
Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property. Judge Paige Rosini on Thursday sentenced Rhoads to 30 to 60 months in state prison with 377 days of credit and ordered her to pay a $100 fine, plus court costs and fees, and $95,257.85 in restitution.
Mount Carmel Police arrested Rhoads and Misty Dunbar, 25, of Elizabethville, the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13, 2019. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., Kelly Witmer, who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
Rhoads has a prior record of two misdemeanor counts of DUI and furnishing alcohol to minors in 2017.
Rhoads declined to comment when asked by Rosini but Defense Attorney George Newman said Rhoads has a good support system when she leaves prison. He said Rhoads, who only finished the 11th grade, should work toward her GED and seek treatment for alcoholism.
"I think she can make something of herself," said Newman. "Getting the help she needs and her GED will better prepare her."
Rosini urged Rhoads to follow her attorney's advice because, she said, "when you get out, your options will be limited workwise."
Restitution consisted of $35,000 to homeowner Edward Koblinski, $13,335 to homeowner Jason Dillow and $46,922 to insurance company National Subrogation Services. The remaining 12 charges, including attempted murder and eight other arson charges, are dropped as part of the plea deal.
Rhoads was free on $1 bail since June 6 but asked to be re-incarcerated on Aug. 7 when she pleaded guilty.
Dunbar, who faces the same 13 charges, has been free on $1 bail since May 4. A status conference is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Nov. 30 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.